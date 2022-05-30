Jagan deprived weaker sections of social justice, flays Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday asserted that what the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done in the past three years was 'social injustice' to the weaker sections but not social justice.

Lokesh asked what moral right that the YSRCP Ministers had to carry out their en masse 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri' (social justice campaign). The ongoing YSRCP bus yatra should be called 'Samajika Anyaya Bheri' (social injustice).

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that the so-called BC, SC, ST and Minorities Ministers had to stand and wait outside the gates of Tadepalli palace. Only Sajjala Reddy, Sai Reddy and Peddireddi had permission to stay inside the Tadepalli fort.

Nara Lokesh said Jagan should hold a 'Reddy Rail Yatra.' Only prominent Reddys like Sajjala had permission to go inside the palace to do all those 'insider illegal activities' by misusing power. From the attender to IAS officer, everybody working in Jagan Mohan Reddy's offices solely belonged to his social community.

Lokesh asserted that what the YSRCP Ministers were doing right now was 'social injustice bus yatra.' Jagan Mohan Reddy has given over 2,000 posts having power and funds to his own Reddy community. Alarmingly, posts without powers, funds and even chairs were given to the weaker sections and backward classes.Lokesh advised the Chief Minister to stop the false bus yatra and start a 'Reddy Samajika Rail Yatra.'

Jagan Reddy has given most sought-after posts to such a huge number of Reddys that one train would not be enough to carry out the yatra. Condemning the Jagan government, Lokesh pointed out how a sea of humanity came to make TDP's Mahanadu a phenomenal success. While thousands and lakhs of people thronged Mahanadu venue for two days, the YSRCP Minister's public meetings were greeted with empty chairs and runaway audience.

Lokesh said that the people were ignoring the threats by the police and voluntarily coming to Chandrababu Naidu's public meetings. At the same time, they were showing total unwillingness to go to the ruling YSRCP meetings. Even those brought by force to the venue of Ministers' meetings were not sitting in chairs and leaving at the beginning of their meetings. The TDP MLC warned that the Chief Minister and his Ministers would no longer be able to betray the BC, SC, ST and Minorities.