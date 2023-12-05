Jagan focused more on TS than cyclone: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member and Rajahmundry urban MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared to be more worried about political developments in Telangana in Telangana than effects of cyclone on farmers and suffering of people.

He told media persons at the party central office on Monday that the ruling party has no minimum responsibility to come to the rescue of farmers when floods and cyclones are causing damage to the state and state is reeling under severe drought conditions. “The spineless Chief Minister started feeling shaky after the latest political developments in the neighbouring state of Telangana,” he added.

Holding the Chief Minister responsible for the damage to be caused for the lives and property by the cyclone, the TDP MLA asked why the state government has not initiated any preventive measures to check damage to crop despite knowing pretty well that severe cyclonic storm is going to hit the state.

Regretting that tractors and other necessary equipment is not available to procure grain, Butchaiah Chowdary asked whether the government feels that its responsibility is over after releasing funds for the cyclone-hit areas.

During the TDP government, when the cyclones and other disasters hit the state, the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally visited the area and conducted periodical review meetings with the local officials, he stated.

If the Chief Minister is inefficient, the officials need not lose their efficiency and they can always take necessary measures to overcome the situation, Butchaiah Chowdary felt. Without taking any measures to save farmers from drought conditions, the Chief Minister has played a big drama in the name of Nagarjunsagar dam, the TDP politburo member remarked.