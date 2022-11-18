Jagan govt destroyed power sector, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP national spokesman GV Reddy here on Friday said that the power sector in Andhra Pradesh has been pushed into a deep financial crisis after the YSRCP came to power.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters here, GV Reddy recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before coming to power assured the people that the power tariff will not be revised and that measures would be taken to improve the power sector.

"But, Jagan has completely changed his stand after getting elected to power and cheated the people of the State," the TDP spokesman said.

Chandrababu Naidu, when he was the Chief Minister, had entered into an agreement to purchase the power at Rs 5 per unit and Jagan as Opposition leader criticised the then government. But now the situation has come to such a pass that each unit has to be purchased at Rs 20, GV Reddy pointed out. This only reflects the inefficient administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Genco and the Electricity Board employees too are criticising the latest agreement on power purchase, GV Reddy said adding that the Discoms have to spend huge amount now.

This, in turn, is resulting in high tariff being imposed on the consumer, he added.