Live
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
- America Tops in Indian Students’ Abroad Studies Loan
Just In
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
Vijayawada: Describing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy as Rayalaseema Drohi, as the CM neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region. He...
Vijayawada: Describing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy as Rayalaseema Drohi, as the CM neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region. He demanded CM to tender apology to Rayalaseema people.
Speaking g to media persons at TDP central office today Chandrababu Naidu said that while TDP government spent Rs 68000 cr towards irrigation, the YCP government spent on ly Rs 22000 crore. He said while TDP govt spent Rs 12441 towards irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, the YCP government spent Rs 2011 cr only.
He said while the TDP government developed several irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region, the YCP government totally neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region which has vast potential for horticulture. He demanded reply from state government over irrigation development in Rayalaseema region.