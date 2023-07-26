Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu

Vijayawada: Describing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy as Rayalaseema Drohi, as the CM neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region. He demanded CM to tender apology to Rayalaseema people.

Speaking g to media persons at TDP central office today Chandrababu Naidu said that while TDP government spent Rs 68000 cr towards irrigation, the YCP government spent on ly Rs 22000 crore. He said while TDP govt spent Rs 12441 towards irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, the YCP government spent Rs 2011 cr only.

He said while the TDP government developed several irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region, the YCP government totally neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region which has vast potential for horticulture. He demanded reply from state government over irrigation development in Rayalaseema region.