Jagan ignored farmers’ welfare: BJP

Ongole: The BJP Kisan Morcha staged a protest in front of district collectorate here on Thursday, claiming that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for farmers.

The Kisan Morcha leaders said that the CM failed in completing the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, releasing the compensation to farmers who lost their crops to natural calamities, and maintaining the existing irrigation projects.

The Morcha state president Chigurupati Kumara Swami participated in the protest as the chief guest and said that the Veligonda project envisaged a capacity of 43.5 TMC storage to address the water needs for about 15 lakh people and 5 lakh acres of land is still under construction.

The farmers in the state, particularly the chilli, paddy, corn, tobacco, ground nut, sorghum and other pulses farmers from the Prakasam district lost their crops to Cyclone Michaung last year but the govt did not pay compensation. He said that the government is not providing the relief package to farmers, as it is not implementing the Fasal Bima scheme by the Union government.

The BJP district president PV Sivareddy, Kisan Morcha district president Bonthala Krishna, state executive committee members Suravaram Veeraraghavareddy, Ramesh Reddy, Kisan Morcha district in-charge Murali Krishna Naidu, and others also participated in the protest and submitted a memorandum to DRO Srilatha.