Jagan inaugurates several projects worth `861 cr in Pulivendula
Pulivendula (Kadapa district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a slew of structures, constructed at a cost of Rs 861.84 crore in Pulivendula on Monday. The CM highlighted various development efforts in Pulivendula and thanked for the community's support and blessings.
The inaugurations include YSR Government Medical College and GGH, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities with a total capacity of 750 students; Banana Processing Unit, built at a cost of Rs 20.15 crore, that will promote agricultural advancements in town; YSR Mini Secretariat Complex, worth Rs 38.15 crore, includes RDO, Spandana Hall, Agriculture, Pay & Accounts, Sub-Treasury and others; YSR Junction, featuring a statue of former CM Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy; Central Bowle Ward, Pulivendula Model Town Project was developed with Rs 11.04 crore, offers a new lifestyle with modern amenities and aesthetic appeal; and YS Jayamma Municipal Shopping Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.69 crore, provides a platform for local businesses with 58 shops on ground floor and 32 shops on first floor.
Jagan also inaugurated Gandhi Junction, constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh of government funds; YSR Ulimella Lakefront, the lakefront was developed with Rs 65.99 crore State government funds; Aditya Birla Unit was constructed on 16.63 acres with an investment of Rs 175 crore, that can provide job opportunities to 2,100 people; and YSR Memorial Park at Idupulapaya estate, built with Rs 39.13 crore of government and PADA funds. Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, MP Avinash Reddy, Medical and Health Commissioner MT Krishna Babu, district Collector V Vijay Ramaraju, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar and other officials were present.