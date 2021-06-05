Jagan making laughable promises to dairy farmers: Alapati Rajendra Prasad

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Friday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for showing 'unwarranted and mischievous' interest in promoting the Gujarat-based Amul to take over majority milk procurement in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajendra Prasad termed it as laughable that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was promising to protect the AP dairy farmers' interests while conspiring to destroy the AP-based cooperative dairies.

The Chief Minister should answer the public on why his government was not showing the same sort of enthusiasm to protect the interests of the State's own dairies. Why was undue patronage given to a dairy company of a different State?

In a statement here, the TDP leader advised the Jagan regime to promote the 13 cooperative and seven private dairies in the State if it had any concern for the wellbeing of the AP dairy farmers. There was apparently a deep conspiracy to suppress the local dairies by helping Amul to monopolise the milk procurement in AP.

Rajendra Prasad said that the dairy farmers had already suffered a loss of Rs 700 crore as the YSRCP regime did not fulfill its promise of Rs 4 bonus per litre of milk. Only to save himself from the CBI and ED cases, Jagan Reddy was handing over all the public properties and private companies of AP to the Gujarat-based industrialists.

It is unfortunate that the AP government itself was spending Rs 6,551 crore of public funds to provide basic infrastructure for a private company like Amul. Rajendra Prasad told the YSRCP leaders that the people of the State did not give them a massive mandate of 151 MLAs just to do whatever they would like with the future of AP.