Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inspected the model house constructed under the YSR housing scheme. The Housing Department has built a model house at Tadepalli in a cent land built comfortably without any compromise in terms of quality at low cost in space. It is a known fact that the state government has allotted houses to make the poor people's dream of having their own house come to a reality.

The one-cent land allotted by the government to the poor across the state has been conveniently constructed without any compromise in terms of quality at low cost. According to officials, in the 40-yard land, bedroom, kitchen and a hall will cost Rs 2 lakh 50 lakh. Officials said the construction of the house was completed at a very low cost. The Chief Minister examined two types of model houses. Chief Minister Jagan will look into the matter today and take a decision on the issue.

The government has decided to distribute houses to 30 lakh poor people across the state. The government wanted to distribute it a year before it was formed. Firstly, it was supposed to be distributed on Sankranthi then postponed to Ambedkar Jayanti day due to unavoidable reasons. Later with the lifting of the lockdown, it was decided to distribute on YSR birth anniversary than to August 15th. However, due to court cases, the government postponed it again.