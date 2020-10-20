Jagan Mohan Reddy is a failed CM, neglects flood victims: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the YSRCP Government threw up its hands in helplessness when the farmers and poor families were suffering the worst in the heavy rains and floods, at a video conference addressing the party cadre on Tuesday.

Naidu accused the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers and the ruling party MLAs of turning their backs on the flood-hit families in the affected areas. CM was just making a few rounds in the name of aerial surveys but doing nothing to help the needy.

The TDP chief said that wherever they go, the YSRCP Ministers were being confronted by the people for lack of support. The Government was watching the situation like a helpless spectator. It was washing its hands of the victims by giving just Rs. 500. It was atrocious to say that essential commodities would be given only when a house would be submerged for a week.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the newly elected committees of the party to actively take part in the party organisational programmes and fight a relentless struggle on people's problems. There should be coordinated efforts and the new committees should stand by the YSRCP victims in their hour of troubles. The office bearers should take the new posts not as positions but as responsibilities.

Naidu said that of the 60 per cent posts given to the weaker sections in the politburo, 40 per cent posts were given to the BCs. While only a few families had got political domination, that had changed after the TDP came on to the scene and gave socio-political and economic strength to the backward classes.

He recalled how the previous TDP government responded promptly and extended all necessary help to victims during the Hudhud and Titli cyclones. The present Government was setting conditions like relief would be given only if houses would remain submerged for certain periods. For the last one and half years, the crops were spoilt and farmers suffered losses in the floods. Artisans lost their livelihoods.