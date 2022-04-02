Jagan Mohan Reddy's panel will be reshuffled

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Date of birth October 21st, 1972, at 01.30 am in Pulivendla. Birth star Arudra 2nd Padam, zodiac sign Gemini, ascendant Virgo. The native will have three powerful yogas. Hamsamaha Purusha yoga, Dharmakarmadipathi yoga and Gajakesari yoga. Here Lagna lord Mercury is in the 3rd house and 2nd and 9th lord Venus. Hence natives will have a lot of courage and bold person. Due to this reason, before the elections, the native visited AP 3500 km. In his horoscope, Saturn occupied the 9th house. Hence he always thinks about poor people and implemented many schemes for the poor.

From 08.05.2019 to 08.05.2036, the native will run major Mercury period. He has become CM of Andhra Pradesh during this period because Mercury is Lagna's lord.

From 01.10.2022 to 01.08.2025, the native will run major Mercury period by venus sub-period. During this period, the state financial position will be sound. This is because he will implement so many new schemes for poor people.

There will be a reshuffle of members of the legislative assembly. The native will maintain very good relationships with the central Govt. In Navamsha, Venus is in Debilated position.

Hence the native should be very careful with female MLAs. Some female MLAs will get Minister posts. Coming year 2024 assembly elections, YSRPC will win the elections and form the government once again and Jagan Mohan Reddy will become the CM.

From the moon sign, 2022 July to 2022 December, Saturn will be in retrograde position, and once again, Saturn will enter in Capricorn sign. During this period, the native will have Ashtama Shani once again. Hence, natives will have severe problems. As a result, the native will get health problems and mental tensions. Therefore he should perform Rudra Yaga compulsorily.

From moon sign, April 10th, 2022 to October 2023, Rahu will be in 11th house. His financial position will be sound. His government will get huge funds from the central government.