Jagan reaches Delhi for AP Global Summit

New Delhi: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reached New Delhi late on Monday night in order to catch up with the AP Global Investment Summit Round Table meeting with diplomats and other foreign dignitaries on Tuesday.

Since the weather conditions were not suitable in Delhi and the airport has been witnessing thick fog, the Chief Minister along with chief secretary and other officials left the Gannavaram airport at 5 pm by a special flight. But the Air Traffic Control received information that the flight was returning due to technical snag and wanted permission for emergency landing. It is learnt that there was some problem with the AC valves resulting in discomfort to the passengers.

The ATC informed the CM security so that his convoy can be kept ready at the airport. After the flight landed safely, the Chief Minister went back to his official residence. But keeping in view the possibility of delay in flights if Delhi airport witnesses thick fog, the CM decided to take another special flight and reach Delhi on Monday night itself in order to be in time for the Investors curtain raiser meeting which would be held at the Leela Palace Hotel on Tuesday morning.

The theme of the Summit would be 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, Agro food processing, electric mobility and defence would be showcased.