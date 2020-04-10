Jagan salutes medical, sanitation staff, who engaged in Coronavirus works

Amaravati: Saluting the doctors, paramedical staff, and sanitation workers for their relentless service during these tough times, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that, they have been working hard and restless. He held a video conference with 13 District Collectors along with Doctors working in COVID-19 hospitals on Friday, from his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Jagan said that the situation is currently under control and normal conditions would prevail in a few days.

Chief Minister said it was because of them that the state is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.

Unlike other states and cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai, AP has no such great hospitals with all amenities but has committed expert doctors and medical staff, he maintained.

Despite the known fact of risk in treating the COVID-19 patients, the medical and sanitation staff are working with dedication showing their courage during difficult times risking their lives. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed thanks for their hard work and contribution towards the society.

The cases in the state have been increased due to Tablighi Jamaat Markaz returnees but however, all the returnees, with primary and secondary contacts were traced and kept in isolation, he observed.

The unexpected rains caused severe damage to the crops in various places across the state, informed Agriculture department officials with Chief Minister, in another meeting.

He ordered the officials to collect the details of the damaged crops to rescue the farmers. He passed the orders to compensate those farmers with immediate effect.

He asked the officials to pay the ex-gratia amount to those who have died in the Boat accident and thunderbolt.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Health Department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were among those present in the review meetings.