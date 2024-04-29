Srikalahasti Constituency: Elect Madhusudan Reddy with a big majority says Srinivasulu

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam trust board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu appealed to the people of the constituency to elect YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy with a huge majority.

He conducted a door-to-door campaign at the four Mada streets in the town on behalf of Madhusudan Reddy.

On the occasion, Srinivasulu explained the Navarathnalu of the YSRCP to the people and how they benefited from various welfare schemes implemented by the Jagan’s government.

Pointing out that Madhusudan Reddy won the 2019 election with 38,000 majority, he appealed to the people and YSRCP cadres to ensure even a bigger majority this time.

YSRCP leaders Jabbar, Babaji, Chiri Nageswara Rao, Konduru Narasimhulu and others were also present in the campaign.