Jagan sets goal for 175 seats

Vijayawada: “Next six months is very crucial for the party. Every step the party takes what all it plans and the strategies it adopts will be highly important if it has to win 175 seats in the next Assembly elections,” Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told party leaders on Tuesday.

Addressing the party leaders, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that what was most important at this stage was the rank and file should bestow full faith and confidence in him and should follow whatever decisions he and the party takes. He asked them to put all their differences on the back burner and work unitedly.

Jagan said he may not be able to give tickets to all the sitting MLAs but that does not mean that he was disowning them. “There could be some reason for denying the ticket, but they still belong to the YSRCP family. They will be rewarded in some manner or the other, if not a MLA post,” he said.

He said the positive response which the MLAs got during their ‘Gadapa Gadapa ku Jagan’ programme was a clear indication that they can win 175 seats. What is required now is to move forward with greater confidence and advance planning. Calling upon all to work like family members, Jagan Mohan Reddy said survey reports are positive and hence this should be followed up by going back to the people and be among them for next six months. He said the Jagannna Arogya Suraksha and Jagananna Suraksha programmes should be highlighted as they had helped lakhs of beneficiaries along with other schemes the government had implemented so far. Taking a jibe at opposition, Reddy said since the opposition parties know that the wave was so strong in favour of YSRCP, they are entering into alliances and have no guts to contest alone. But at the same time YSRCP should not relent and continue to work hard. He asked them not to take elections lightly just because the situation was favourable to the party.