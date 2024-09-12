Jagan slams CM for alleging plot behind boat mishap

Guntur : YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling TDP of ‘fabricating a conspiracy’ out of the boat mishap at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada.

Hitting back at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the allegation that the boats that collided with the barrage belonged to YSRCP leaders, he said the boats involved had been granted permission during the previous TDP government and used in the TDP’s victory celebrations.

He claimed that the boat owners had been engaged in illegal sand mining under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu for the last four months.



On the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Komati Rammohan was a relative of Komati Jayaram, head of the TDP’s NRI wing while Ushadri, has been photographed with TDP leader and minister Nara Lokesh.

He addressed the media at Guntur district jail on Wednesday after meeting former MP Nandigam Suresh, who was arrested last week in a case relating to the attack on the TDP’s office four years ago.

Jagan assured Suresh that the party would stand by him in every way, following his arrest in a wrongful case, encouraging him to stay strong during this challenging times. He termed the arrest of Suersh as illegal and said that the state had never witnessed such a blatant misuse of power. He warned that TDP government would not continue forever and its leaders will be booked and sent to jail when YSRCP returned to power.

He repeated allegation that Chief Minister Naidu’s ‘mismanagement and negligence caused the deaths of nearly 60 people during the floods.

He criticised the TDP government for failing to support Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Gruha Deevena and cheating the people. He said Chandrababu Naidu deceived the people with the Super Six schemes and criticised that the TDP government had failed to pay YSR Aarogyasri Scheme dues to the network hospitals.

Later, he visited the house of former chairman of Krosuru Agriculture Market Yard Eda Sambi Reddy who had been attacked by his rivals and extended his support.