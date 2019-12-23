Jagan to lay foundation for High Grade Steel Corporation today

Kadapa: District administration has made elaborate arrangements for the three-day visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy beginning on Monday.

According to District Collector Ch Harikiran,the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for AP High Grade Steel Corporation at Sunnapurallapalle, lift irrigation project, an irrigation scheme called Rajoli anicut on Kundu river under Jammalamadugu and Duvvuru mandals, railway overbridge and free dining hall building for patients at RIMS hospital on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address two public meetings at Sunnapurallapalle and Nelaturu villages on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will pay tributes at YSR memorial in Idupulapaya and offers special prayers in the church at same place.

Later he will participate in various development activities in Rayhachoti constituency, address a public meeting in Rayachoti town.

He will participate in Christmas celebrations on Wednesday by offering special prayers at CSI church and later take part in various development works like inauguration of YSR Sports Complex. He will leave for Gannavaram from Kadapa by helicopter.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha, Ministers P Anil Kumar Yadav, GRajendranath Reddy, ASuresh, G Jayaram, Government Whips G Srikanth Reddy, K Srinivasulu, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and others will participate in the Chief Minister's programmes.