Jagan to visit console mango farmers in Chittoor dist on July 9

Tirupati: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bangarupalem Market Yard in Chittoor district on July 9 to console the mango farmers who are in distress as their produce is not being purchased by pulp factories nor is the government coming to their rescue. He will express solidarity to the suffering farmers.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and YSRCP district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the government has miserably failed to provide MSP to mango farmers and the prices have drastically fallen and the pulp factories are reluctant to buy the produce.

It is the duty of the government to either ensure that the pulp factories, majority of them owned by TDP sympathisers, or give higher rates to farmers as they are so worried that they are not willing to even take the yield out of the trees, they said.