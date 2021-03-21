Jagan told not to misuse SC, ST Act says TDP leader Saptagiri Prasad

Amaravati: TDP leader Saptagiri Prasad on Saturday urged the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the ruling YSRCP leaders to stop misusing the SC, ST atrocities Act to take political revenge against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP leaders.

Dr Saptagiri asserted that the atrocities law was enacted at the national level with the sole purpose of protecting the sacred rights of the Dalits and tribals but not to help the leaders like Chief Minister to harass their political rivals. But in a very shameless manner, the state officials filed an FIR under the atrocities act against Naidu based on a complaint given by a non-SC, ST MLA.

Addressing a press conference at party state office in Mangalagiri, the TDP leader reminded the YSRCP leaders that only the Dalits and tribals were qualified to file the SC, ST atrocities cases but not everybody. When the High Court asked for prima facie evidence against Naidu in the assigned lands case, the government advocates put up a pale face and unable to give a valid argument on why the case was filed without prima facie evidence.

The Jagan Reddy regime was the only government in the entire country which had the dubious distinction of filing the atrocities cases against the SC, STs themselves.

Dr Saptagiri said that it was Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family who were still in possession and enjoyment of over 600 acre assigned lands in the 800-acre Idupulapaya estate in the Kadapa district. A proper case should be filed against the Chief Minister in this respect.

Instead of cleaning his own dark record, Jagan was trying to implicate the TDP chief. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Vijayamma have also tried to implicate Naidu in the past but their attempts also totally failed, he said.

He said Jagan had such a bad record that his government brought GO 25 only to transfer assigned lands to his near and dear ones in the name of solar power projects. Instead of this, the Chief Minister should give 10 acres out of the 600 acres assigned lands for developing a solar power project in his Idupulapaya estate.

Dr Saptagiri asked how the YSRCP govt was asking proofs from the same persons against whom it was filing cases without any preliminary probe. The YSRCP leaders once said that Amaravati was named capital to benefit only one particular caste but now they were saying that Dalits had got their own lands there.