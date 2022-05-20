Jagan will not stay in power for 5-year term: Naidu

Kurnool: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday predicted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would not stay in power in Andhra Pradesh for the full 5-year term that people gave him. Naidu said the state government was heavily dependent on loans that nobody was coming forward to give any longer. The State's image had taken such a severe beating that the Jagan rule was finding it difficult to last for a full term. On the second day of Rayalaseema's 'Badude Badudu' campaign, Naidu participated in a party cadre meeting organised at Kamma Kalyana mandapam in Kurnool and addressed party activists of the united Kurnool district. He mounted a scathing attack on the ruling YSRCP, saying that the CM, Ministers and their MLAs used benamis to loot the State in all respects. Naidu recalled how all individuals and national and international institutions had competed to put investments in AP during the TDP regime. Now, everybody was unwilling to offer loans or invest because it was not safe any longer. While all previous CMs (in united AP) together borrowed Rs 3.14 lakh crore loans, the incumbent CM took it to Rs 8 Lakh crore, a burden that the people would not be able to bear in future. Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated Vijay Sai Reddy to the Rajya Sabha for a second term because he was a co-accused in all his CBI cases and hence wanted to buy his silence. If only Vijay Sai were to turn an approver, Jagan Mohan Reddy would have to go to jail.

The TDP chief said Jagan promised to secure Special Category Status if he was given 25 MPs. The people gave him 22 MPs in 2019 but instead of fighting for Special Status, he started selling RS seats for personal reasons treating the state as fiefdom. The rule had harmed 40 lakh construction workers, farmers, tenant farmers, coolies and others, he said and added at least three farmers were committing suicide everyday. Naidu claimed that the CM and his MLAs were unable to face the wrath of people. As a result, the latter have changed 'Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP' to 'Gadapa Gadapaku Government'. Due to public backlash, even a bus yatra was launched. The TDP chief said Nandyal's Abdul Salaam, his wife and two children committed suicide by falling under a speeding train following police harassment. But the Chief Minister did not even console the family.