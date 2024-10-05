Jagan will soon be counting bars: BJP

Nellore: BJP State vice-president Vakati Narayana has predicted that the day is very nearer for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to count the bars of his 'sins', committed during his five-year rule. Addressing a press conference at party office here on Friday, he said that lakhs of crores public money was looted in name of sand, land, wine scams during YSRCP’s rule as deep investigation is under progress over the issues. The BJP leader pointed out that there is no regret in the former CM even after people confined his party to just 11 seats from 151 in 2024 elections. Objecting Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comment that NDA government has failed to implement Super Six scheme, the BJP leader questioned whether it is possible for any political party to implement all the assurances immediately after coming to power?

He said the exchequer of the State became empty after YSRCP government, headed by Jagan borrowed lakhs of crores of rupees for his mindless decisions implemented during his tenure.

The BJP leader informed that Union Minister of Major Industries Srinivasa Varma will be participating in the party membership programme at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city on Saturday. Till date, as many as 13,42,700 people have taken BJP membership in AP, including 54,000 in Nellore district. Party district president Vamsidhar Reddy, leaders S Suresh Reddy, P Surendra Reddy, K Anjayaneya Reddy, Dayakar Reddy and others were present.