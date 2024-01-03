Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha held in Hindupuram municipality under YSRCP constituency incharge

Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha was organized in the 1st Ward Sathyawalayam under Hindupuram Municipality. The program was held at the Urban Health Center in Muddireddypally and was supervised by Ward Councilor Mallikarjuna Goud under the instructions of T N Deepika, Hindupuram Constituency In-Charge.

During the program, public representatives and YSRCP leaders expressed their support and mentioned that Ward Secretariat Volunteers, Asha Workers, and Health Secretaries will visit the Secretariat premises through the "2nd Phase Jagannanna Suraksha Program." They emphasized the importance of creating awareness among the people and urged them to get tested and treated if someone in their family is sick. The program also aimed to address health problems for pregnant women, newborns, chronic health issues, and malnourished children. Information about the Aarogyasri Kanti Velugu Schemes and maternal and child care was also provided.

The program highlighted that the Chief Minister of the State YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken the initiative to bring welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people. Medicines were also distributed to the patients at the health clinic during the event. The Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, Municipal Chairperson Indraja, Councilors Roshan Ali, Giri, Jayappa, Nagendra Babu, and other officials were present at the event, along with doctors, Asha Workers, and volunteers.

Delete Edit



