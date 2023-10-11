Jagananna houses for 5Lakh poor

Vijayawada: With the countdown for the next Assembly elections having begun, the state government is speeding up the pending projects. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate five lakh houses on October 12 at the Samalkot mega township in Kakinada district. This project was in fact ready by August.

This project is part of the Navaratnaalu scheme, ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (Houses for Poor). The housing complex has been provided with all infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, roads and drainage system, said Davuluri Dorababu, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation.

Simultaneous housewarming event will be held at all the 25 districts in the state. The 340-sq ft house will have one bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs and one water tank will also be provided. The dream of the poor to live in their own house will be fulfilled shortly, said officials. Initially, it was decided to hold the mass housewarming ceremony in the last week of August, marking the auspicious Sravana Masam.

However, now it has been decided that the inauguration would take place on October 12. It may be mentioned here that the government had distributed about 30 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries. This was followed by taking up the massive housing project to construct five lakh houses. "We have allocated Rs 32,909 crore for creating basic facilities in 17,005 YSR Jagananna Colonies, officials added.