Jagananna housing colonies a boon to Annamayya dist

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): The YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies (YSR JHC's), the brainchild of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned a boon for scores of homeless poor in Annamayya district. According to Housing P D V S Sivaiah, the government has sanctioned in total 73,089 houses in 526 colonies for Annamayya district.

This includes constituencies like Rayachoti (19,064), Pileru (10,089), Rajampet (11,379), Railway Kodur (6,886), Tamballapalle (12,552), Madanapalle(13,101). Among them 55,574 are under progress in various stages. With the government ensuring raw materials like steel, cement, sand, the first collector of newly floated Annamayya district P S Girisha closely monitoring the project by frequently visiting the colonies and interacting with the beneficiaries.

Speaking to The Hans India, Collector Girisha said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,361 crore for the project besides required raw material was also supplied to complete the colonies under war foot. According to the officiall sources as many as 1,151 houses were already completed while 71,093 structures are under construction at various stages.

"Government has credited Rs 53,000 in my bank account against sanction of Rs 1.80 lakh. It will help me to prevent for approaching moneylender at abnormal rate of interest. I have completed the construction up to wall stage. I have owned 50 bags of cement, 3 tractors of sand till date," said M Devendra, a resident of Narayana Reddy Palle working as Karate Master in Raju English medium school in Rayachoti town. He thanked Chief Minister for launching such an innovative scheme helping the poor.