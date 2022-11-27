Jagananna housing colonies work to be accelerated soon: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath exhorted the officials concerned to complete all the necessary arrangements for Jagananna housing colonies by December 21. Speaking at the all-member Zilla Parishad meeting held here on Saturday, he directed the housing department officials to ensure that the houses were ready to perform mass house-warming ceremonies next month.

The meeting was attended by Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, ZP chairperson J Subhadra, Joint Collector KS Viswanadhan, Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, MLAs K Bhagyalakshmi and M Srinivasa Rao, MLCs PVN Madhav and Varudhu Kalyani, the IT Minister said along with other infrastructure facilities, free electricity and water should be provided to the beneficiaries on a priority basis.

To sort out the issues within the jurisdiction of the secretariat, Amarnath said the government has sanctioned Rs.20 lakh to each secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, ZP chairperson Subhadra directed the officials to provide quality food to the children through midday meal scheme.

"Similarly, infrastructure development should be accelerated under the Nadu-Nedu flagship scheme," she stated. Lack of potable drinking water in the Agency areas was brought to the fore. During the meeting, suggestions were sought from the MPTC and ZPTC members. The meeting focused on various topics, including education, NREGA, housing scheme and health. It was attended by Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitaramaraju district officials.