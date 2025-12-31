Govt to go tough on encroachments

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to impose a total ban on the plastic in the city and act tough on encroachments in lakes and nalas in the city. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave clear instructions to the Zonal Commissioners of the 12 new zones in GHMC to be on the field every day and solve the issues in their respective zones.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with the newly appointed zonal commissioners (ZCs) of the 12 zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Speaking in the meeting, Revanth Reddy said that the government has decided to take up planned development in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He further said that the government had recently released the vision document, Telangana Rising 2047 to have a planned development in the state. “As part of this, the area under the CURE has been restructured as 12 zones, 60 circles and 300 wards. Our aim is to bring the administration on tracks,” said the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy said that the government has decided to revamp the core urban region. Stating that the most complex problem in the city was waste management, he said the government has decided to cleanse the core urban region.

“The zonal commissioners have the responsibility to solve the problems in the zone. They will have to be on the field every day. They should implement the plastic ban and focus on removing the encroachments from the lakes and nalas”, said Revanth Reddy. He asked the officials to install CCTV cameras at lakes, nalas and garbage dumping areas.

“The officials should hold special sanitation drives three days a month. No garbage should be visible on the roads and there should be no potholes,” he said, asking ZCs to prepare an action plan for the next five years.

Revanth Reddy said that the government will be undertaking a complete cleanup for pollution control. “We have decided to introduce EV buses in place of diesel buses and autos in the CURE area,” said the Chief Minister. He asked the official to utilize technology for issuing life, death certificates, trade licenses and other certificates. “Officials should communicate with colony welfare associations and apartment welfare associations besides shifting from good governance to smart governance”, he said.

He also asked the HYDRAA, GHMC and Water Works departments to begin desilting works on the drains from January.

The Special Chief Secretary will be responsible for coordinating the departmental officers in the core area. The Zonal Commissioner must take measures to control mosquitoes and prevent the spread of infectious diseases, he said. A garbage clearance drive should be conducted every ten days, he added.