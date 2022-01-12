Jagananna Smart Township another racket by the govt: APCC Sake Sailajanath

Vijayawada: The YSRCP government launched Jagananna Smart Township racket to cheat people after the Jagananna colonies for the poor, said president of the AP Congress Committee Dr Sake Sailajanath.

The government, which has no money to pay even pensions and salaries and the existing schemes, is out to cheat the middle class people in the name of Smart Township scheme, he alleged.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said as per the guidelines of the Central government, the state government could raise loans up to Rs 44,396 crore but it has already availed loans worth Rs 40,778 crore. Though it is eligible to get loans worth Rs 3,618 crore, it had requested the Centre for Rs 23,000 crore more. "Against this backdrop, from where the government will raise funds for the smart townships?"

Sailajanath demanded details of the number of houses the government had already constructed in the first phase. Moreover, the government had announced that it had distributed house sites to 30 lakh people but the house sites are yet to be provided with infrastructure. Recalling that the government had announced that the colonies would be developed at a cost of Rs 34,000 crore, he wanted the details of the funds released for the development of the colonies.

The government claimed to have started construction of 15.60 lakh houses but when would they be completed. He took exception to the demand of the government in the name of OTS scheme placing burden on the people who built houses and repaid the loans.