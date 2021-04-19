Jagananna Vidya Deevena : 72,039 students to benefit in Kadapa district

Kadapa: A festive look prevailed in YSR Kadapa district with the government credited Rs 46.63 crore in accounts of 54,502 mothers related to 72,039 students on Monday.

On the occasion, beneficiaries who participated in the video conference thanked the Chief Minister of his initiative in extending support to the students.

"Jagananna Vidya Deevena is really a boon for poor people like us. After death of my husband, I found hard to provide education to my children due to poverty.

After introduction of Jagananna Vidya Deevena I am hopeful of providing good education to my children," said P Gracemma.

Another mother, Aproz Begum said lakhs of poor people were provided corporate education following financial support extended by the government under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said in view of providing quality education to the students, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken such an initiative despite serious financial crises.

He said sophisticated infrastructure facilities are being providing in all schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme. Joint Collector M Gouthami (Revenue) Dharmachandra Reddy and others were present.