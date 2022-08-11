Jagananna Vidya Deevena: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to credit Rs 694 cr into accounts of 11.02L beneficiaries today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 694 crore into the bank accounts of 11.02 lakh mothers of students as part of April-June 2022 quarter total fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena at a programme to be held at Bapatla on Thursday. It may be noted that with an aim of providing higher education to poor students, the State government is reimbursing fee regularly on quarterly basis by depositing the amount into the accounts of mothers of students studying ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses.

So far the State government deposited Rs 11,715 crore under Jaganna Vidya Deevana and Jagananna Vasathi Deevana schemes including payment of arrears of Rs 1,778 crore kept pending by previous government. In addition, the State government has been providing financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to students pursuing degree, engineering and medicine, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students and Rs 10,000 for ITI students under Jagananna Vasathi Deevana scheme towards boarding and lodging expenses.

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevana, 2,17,238 SC students, 45,450 ST students, 5,30,995 BC students, 1,02,707 Kapu community students and 70,964 minority students are getting benefit.

The State government appealed to mothers of students to pay the concerned college fee within 10 days after the amount is credited into their account and if they fail to do so, the next installment will be paid directly to colleges.