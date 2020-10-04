Jagananna Vidya Kanuka launch deferred

Guntur: The state government postponed the launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits distribution scheduled on October 5. The schools education department officials received communication to this effect. The government will decide a fresh date later.



About 55 lakh students studying Class I to SSC in the government and aided schools will get Vidya Kits under the scheme. This is the second time the government has postponed the distribution of kits.

The students of government schools are forcing the parents to buy textbooks in open market to follow lessons being telecast on Sapthagiri channel and clear their doubts. The corporate and private schools are conducting online tests to the students.

According to teachers unions, the government schools are yet to get upto 40 per cent of kits and make arrangements to take bio-metric authentication from parents of the students. They have to invite guests as per guidelines issued by the government to launch the scheme in their schools. All these likely to take some more time.

Meanwhile,the government directed to engage a sanitary workers in each government school with a pay of Rs 5,000 per month which should be collected from Amma Vodi beneficiaries. The government school teachers say it is difficult to collect Rs 60,000 from Amma Vodi beneficiaries to towards the salaries of sanitary workers every year.