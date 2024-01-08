Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League ended

Live
The ward corporators who led the Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League matches organized by Adari Anand Kumar
The ward corporators who led the Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League matches organized by Adari Anand Kumar, YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator at Gopalapatnam, Jinku, Hindustan Shipyard Grounds in the constituency were present at the closing program of the cricket league matches.
The program was attended by YV Subbareddy, Regional Coordinator of Uttarandhra Districts at Jinku Ground on Sunday. Additionally, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Ward Presidents, Secretariat Convenors, RPs, Leaders, Workers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, members of the Cricket League Organizing Team, umpires, police personnel, and representatives from the print and electronic media were also thanked for their support.
Finally, special thanks were given to the sportsmen who played the matches, sports fans, and youth who attended and watched the matches while cheering the players.