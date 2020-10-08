Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme to benefit 2.63 Lakh children in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged parents to send their children to government schools instead of private schools to get quality education.



Launching Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme at Government ZP girls high school in Jayanagar colony in the city here on Thursday, he said though state has been facing severe financial crisis, the government has launched a series of welfare programmes by allocating adequate funds in the interest of poor children.

He said that as many as 2,63,717 students from 1st to class X were benefited under Jagananna Vidyakanuka scheme in the district. He said that all government schools and hostels would be provided with sophisticated facilities under Naadu-Nedu scheme in coming four years.

Describing Jagananna Vidya kanuka as remarkable scheme, MLC Kathi Narasimha said it is a good sign the government was bringing drastic changes in education sector in the interest of poor.