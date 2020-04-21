Jagan's adamant attitude is responsible for spread of COVID19 in AP: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSRCP government for not taking adequate measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID19. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with arrogance, turned the Kurnool into a grave yard, in a press conference on Tuesday. He said that the State is not Jagan's personal property and it is the collective property of five crore population. Unilateral decisions will not serve the purpose, he observed

Naidu demanded Jagan to give up his adamant attitude and hold an all-party meeting to take opinions of all Opposition parties to strengthen the fight against Coronavirus epidemic.

He strongly objected to the ruling party leaders attributing motives to the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Left leaders, when they speak on public problems. He suggested the government to consider their advice to take forward the struggle against the killer virus, instead of retaliating on the opposition parties.

Naidu asked why Jagan would not talk to Opposition leaders when Prime Minister Modi himself had spoken to former Presidents, former Prime Ministers, floor leaders and all political parties to discuss the COVID-19 threat. Instead of taking the rival parties along with it, the YSRCP was indulging in political mud-slinging against every leader including BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan and others.

TDP supremo asserted that history not forgive if he would not speak out and bring pressure on the government to initiate effective anti-infection measures by giving micro-level focus on hotspots in district-wise red zones. The CM should explain why he neglected rival parties' advice and made paracetamol comments that had now pushed AP into a dangerous virus threat. The government's negligence in not giving protection equipment to the frontline warriors caused the death of two doctors and an ASI in the State.

Violation of the ruling party MLAs caused the spread of the pandemic in the State, Naidu criticised. He observed that Srikalahasti MLA and Guntur East MLA indulged in the spread of coronavirus in their respective areas, but Jagan did not take any action on them.