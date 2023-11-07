Jagan’s unbiased rule won hearts: YSRCP leaders

Markapuram: The YSRCP leaders said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the reason for the political, economic and social empowerment in Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing a public meeting as part of Samajika Sadhikara Yatra of YSRCP in Markapuram on Monday, the party leaders, including ministers, advised the people not to fall prey to the tantrums of the TDP and requested them to extend their support to YSRCP in the coming elections.

Local MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy presided over the meeting. District in-charge minister Merugu Nagarjuna in his speech said that in the 14 years of N Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, the SCs, STs and BCs were neglected, but Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tenure distributed Rs 1.35 lakh crore to them under various programmes.

He said that the previous governments didn’t care for the education and health sectors, but the YSRCP government made the difference with the Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu and introduced English medium in the government schools.

Former minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi said that though the people didn’t get a chance to develop under the TDP government, while only their party leaders and workers enjoyed the fruits.

He said that the poor people didn’t receive any support for housing under the TDP rule, but in Jagan’s rule, villages and colonies were being inaugurated.

He praised the local MLA for his efforts in bringing medical college, BC Bhavan and Ambedkar Bhavan to Markapuram.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan said the TDP government didn’t respect Muslims and instead filed false cases against them. He advised the voters to support Jagan Mohan Reddy as he was working for all classes.

The minister for municipal administration and urban development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project is about to be completed by December, and will be inaugurated immediately.

He said the government sanctioned Rs 800 crore as the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the oustees under the project. Medical college, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 470 crore budget will be opened next year, while the kidney research centre will be constructed with a budget of Rs 21 crore soon in Markapuram.

MLA Nagarjuna Reddy said that the Veligonda project was initiated by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and the prestigious project is all set to be inaugurated by none other than his son Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the TDP government neglected the plight of the local people and failed to complete pending works to give Nagarjunasagar water, but the YSRCP government released Rs 22.40 crore to complete them.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned about Rs 1,500 crore for development works at Markapuram constituency.

YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y Vijayasai Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Anna Rambabu and other leaders also participated in the meeting.