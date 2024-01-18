  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jaggampet Jana Sena in-charge consoles Kandula Durgesh

Jaggampet Jana Sena in-charge consoles Kandula Durgesh
x
Highlights

Jaggampeta Constituency Jana Sena Party In-Charge Patamshetty Suryachandra and Janasena Party leaders met with Durgesh

Jaggampeta Constituency Jana Sena Party In-Charge Patamshetty Suryachandra and Janasena Party leaders met with Durgesh at their home in Rajahmundry and expressed deep condolences after the recent death of the his wife.

Kadula Durgesh is Joint East Godavari District Janasena Party President and Rajahmundry Rural Incharge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X