Jana Sena chief pacifies disgruntled party leaders in Tirupati, assures of support in future

In response to the prevailing discontent within the Tirupati Janasena party, Pawan Kalyan took proactive steps by conducting a series of meetings with alliance leaders to address the concerns.
In response to the prevailing discontent within the Tirupati Janasena party, Pawan Kalyan took proactive steps by conducting a series of meetings with alliance leaders to address the concerns. The first set of discussions involved engaging with TDP leaders to gather insights from dissident members within the party. Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the decision-making process regarding ticket allotment and candidate selection for Tirupati Janasena was a collaborative effort with Chandrababu Naidu.
A pivotal meeting was held between Pawan Kalyan and Sugunamma, the TDP in-charge for Tirupati, to address specific concerns and ensure clarity on the decision-making process. Subsequently, Pawan Kalyan engaged in discussions with leaders of Jana Sena to further understand the sentiments and perspectives within the party.
During a meeting with Kiran Royal, the Tirupati Janasena in-charge, Pawan Kalyan instructed him to support the Tirupati candidate, Arani Srinivas assuring Kiran Royal of taking care of interests.