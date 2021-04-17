Jana Sena demands cancellation of Tirupati bypoll

Amaravati: Jana Sena party demanded that the Election Commission of India cancel the Tirupati byelection alleging rigging by ruling YSRCP with the connivance of both polling staff and police. In a complaint lodged to the Election Commission, Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the YSR Congress Party resorted to large-scale rigging with the help of both polling officials and police.

He said that the ruling party leaders brought thousands of people from outside for fake voting. He said that officials remained as mute spectators for the organised rigging carried out under the supervision of Ministers and MLAs.

Questioning the ruling YSRCP if rigging is also part of its Navaratnalu scheme, the Jana Sena leader said that fake voters who were standing in queue with fake ID cards are unable to disclose their parent's name or husband's name in case of women.

He said the rigging by the ruling party seems to be part of Navaratnalu scheme of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Fearing defeat, the ruling party resorted to large-scale rigging in the elections, Manohar said. The Jana Sena leader demanded that the Election Commission cancel the Tirupati bypoll and order repolling setting aside the existing poll staff. He demanded action on the erring polling staff and arrest of fake voters.