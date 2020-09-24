Jana Sena demands priority to Agnikula Kshatriyas in construction of Antarvedi chariot 

Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple's chariot burning issue has turned the state into turmoil two weeks back with opposition parties and Hindu communities agitating against the incidents on temples. However, with the government ordering CBI inquiry and construction of new chariot, Hindu communities along with the BJP and Jana Sena have come to peace. The construction of the new chariot is currently underway. In this context, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has come up with a new demand of giving priority to Agnikula Kshatriyas in the construction of the new chariot of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Jana Sena clarified that the government should take into account the temple traditions and the sentiments of the locals in the construction of the new chariot.

"Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is worshipped by the Agni Kulakshatris as their caste deity in Antarvedi. It is believed that the temple was built by Kopanati Krishnamma, a Kshatriya of fire. The first chariot was also designed by Krishnamma hence it is necessary that the Agnikula Kshatriyas be involved in the construction of the chariot. The lack of representation of Agnikula Kshatriyas in the chariot design committee is deplorable. On the day of the chariot festival, it was the Kshatriyas of fire who break coconut and pulleys the chariot. The onus is on the government to respect their sentiments and Agnikula Kshatriyas should be made partners in making chariots while respecting them, " said Pawan Kalyan.

The design for the construction of the new chariot is almost ready. Revenue Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said the design was discussed with all parties on the construction of the chariot. The new chariot, along with the summit, was designed to be 41 feet high. The six-wheeled chariot is built on a total of seven floors and proposals have been made under the auspices of the Endowments department to spend Rs 95 lakh for the construction of a new chariot and repairs to the chariot. Minister Vellampally directed the authorities to prepare the chariot by February.

It is known fact that on September 5, the divine chariot in the premises of the Sakinetipalli Mandal Antarvedi Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple caught fire, which has a history of 60 years and is 40 feet high. As part of the Swami's Kalyanotsavam, a grand chariot festival is held here every year. Devotees were upset when such a chariot caught fire.



