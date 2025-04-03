Jana Sena extends full support to Waqf bill

Mangalagiri: JanaSena Party extended its full support to the Waqf bill introduced in Lok Sabha by the NDA government on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed the party MPs to vote in favour of the amend-ment bill which is aimed at modernising Waqf Act.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the JSP strongly believed that the bill would do justice to the Muslim community at large. The Jana Sena MPs should participate in the voting and vote in favour of the amendment to the Waqf Act. He said that 31-member Parliamentary committee studied the bill and after consultation with educationists and administration experts, the amendment bill was formulated. He said that he believed that the Waqf Act, which was introduced during the British Raj, needed certain amendments suitable for the modern age.