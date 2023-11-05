Jana Sena faults ministers, MLAs over drought

Live
Guntur: District Jana Sena Party president Gade Venkateswara Rao criticised that minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu, medical and health Vidadala Rajini and ruling party MLAs have failed to mount pressure on the government to declare not a single district of the erstwhile Guntur district as drought-hit.
Addressing the media here on Saturday, Venkateswara Rao recalled that Ambati Rambabu urged the farmers in the Nagarjunasagar right canal ayacut area of erstwhile Guntur district to cultivate irrigated dry crops instead of paddy due to fall in water level in reservoir and deficit rainfall. He said it is lamentable that Palnadu district being represented by none other than water resources minister was deprived of water and was not even able to save the chilli crop.