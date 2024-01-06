Jana Sena leader Appalanaidu extends support to municipal contract workers

Eluru Constituency In-Charge Reddy Appalanaidu has announced his party's full support for the strike and agitation programs of the municipal contract and outsourcing workers. These workers are demanding the implementation of the promises made by Jagan Reddy during the election campaign.

Appalanaidu visited the agitation camps set up by the ATUC and CITUC at the Eluru Corporation office on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the workers. He criticized the government for calling the police and competing workers to break the strike instead of addressing the workers' fair demands. He accused Jagan Reddy of going back on his promise to make contract workers permanent and provide them with equal pay for equal work after coming to power, revealing his true nature.

Appalanaidu pointed out that the prices of essential commodities have increased, affecting workers who are already earning insufficient wages. Despite repeated appeals to the authorities, public representatives, and ministers to fulfill their promises, the workers had no choice but to go on strike.

He accused CM Jagan Reddy of dismantling all the systems in the state and demanded that all contract outsourcing workers be made permanent, given equal pay, retiree benefits, and protected from the slave system, as promised during the election campaign.

Several leaders from the Jana Sena party, including Obilishetty Shravan Kumar Gupta, Allu Sai Charan, Botsa Madhu, Bonda Ramu, Etrinchi Dharmendra, Reddy Gauri Shankar, Kandukuri Iswaraiah, Nukala Sai Prasad, Buddha Nageswarao, Valluri Vamsi, Vemula Balu, Bejawada Nagabhushanam, and Chittiri Siva, participated in the event.












