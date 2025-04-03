Jana Sena MLC Nagababu meets Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan after taking oath

In a significant political development, MLC Nagababu meets Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met in Vijayawada. The meeting took place a day after Nagababu took the oath of office as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), having been recently elected under the MLA quota.

During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nagababu on this important milestone in his political career. The oath-taking ceremony, which occurred on Wednesday, marks a new chapter for Nagababu as he embarks on his journey in the legislative assembly.

The two leaders discussed various topics related to the party and future initiatives, highlighting their commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. Nagababu's election is seen as a boost for the Jana Sena Party as it seeks to strengthen its influence in the state's political landscape.