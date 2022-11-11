Jana Sena Party campaign over housing delays from today

Tirupati: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) to conduct a three-day protest programme 'Jaganna Illu-Pedalandariki Kannillu' from November 12 to 14 to expose the government failure in completing the much-needed housing for the poor in the state.

Accordingly, the Jana Sena leaders and activists visit the Jaganna housing colonies to collect the details on the real status of the colonies with regard to house construction and also infrastructure facilities that are still pending and post them on social media. Speaking to the media, JSP district president Dr K Hariprasad said not even a single housing colony was completed in the district despite the YSRCP government claiming that construction of 18.60 lakh houses state wide will be completed by September, leaving the poor waiting for long to have their own shelters, in tears.

Daring the ruling party MLAs and MPs from the district to show a single housing colony completed in the house with all infrastructure facilities like drinking water, roads both internal and approach roads, drainage, etc., he said during the three-day protest programme Jana Sainiks will post the real picture of the housing colonies, on line, with the hashtag Jaganna Illu Pedalandariki Kannillu.

Stating that a large chunk of 68,000 acre land was acquired and a huge sum Rs 34,000 crore was allotted for the housing, he said after the land and sand, the housing programme turned into another scam benefitting not the poor but the YSRCP leaders to fill their pockets.

JSP Tirupati Assembly in-charge Kiran Royal said the colonies still remaining have become haven for anti-social elements.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to lend their support to Jana Sainiks to expose the YSRCP government failure and false claims on the housing programme to build pressure on the ruling party to take remedial measures for completing houses for the poor.

City president Raja Reddy, leaders Akepati Subhashini, Keertana, Babji, Pardhu and others participated .