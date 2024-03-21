Jana Sena party leaders demand Pawan Kalyan for ticket to Mahesh in Vijayawada constituency

Jana Sena Party leaders in the West Constituency are appealing to party president Pawan Kalyan to allot the West Constituency MLA seat to Mahesh Gari, who lost the seat in the previous election.





Division presidents and coordinators from various divisions within the constituency have come together to support Mahesh Gari and highlight his dedication to the party and the community. They emphasize that Mahesh Gari has been actively involved in public issues and has always been accessible to the people. The leaders are urging the party president to consider Mahesh Gari for the Western seat and give him the opportunity to serve the constituency once again.







