Jana Sena Party seeks financial support to goldsmiths

Nellore: Jana Sena leader Vinod Reddy appealed to the government to support financially the goldsmiths, who were facing several problems post-Covid. Participating in 'Pawananna Prajabata' at Kamathi Street in 47th division in Nellore city on 279th day, he urged the government to set up a Vishwa Brahmin Corporation to provide financial assistance to the deserving goldsmiths by allocating adequate funds.

Vinod Reddy promised them that he would study the problems of people and stand by them. He said the government should help the goldsmiths to improve their professional skills. Stating that new designs are being developed after the entry of multinational companies, Reddy said that he was fully aware of the problems being faced by the goldsmiths in the city and added the government should provide a loan facility of up to Rs 10 lakh to the goldsmiths and help them in their professional advancement.