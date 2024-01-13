Live
Jana Sena-TDP leaders promotes joint manifesto
A program was organized in the 27th ward under the leadership of Janasena TDP leaders explaining the joint manifesto of Janasena and Telugu Desam Party. The program was attended by Town President Chenamalla Chandrasekhar, TDP Town President Subramaniam Raju, and Town General Secretary Sunkara Ravi.
During the program, Chandrasekhar highlighted the schemes that will be made available to the people in the government formed by the Janasena-Telugu Desam Party alliance. He also emphasized the difficulties that the current YSRCP government has caused to the people.
Other leaders and activists, including former Councilor Vanapalli Suribabu, Vijjurozuthu Raghavulu, Darapureddy Trivikram, Lanki Chinni, Kali Shekhar, Undavalli Srinu, Apparao, Ramayanam Srinivas, Telugu Desam Party leaders Ramireddy Chinni, Vijjirothi Dharmendra, and Mylabuttula Isaac Babu Ward President Bada Ramana, also participated in the program.