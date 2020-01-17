Janasaharan special trains between Kakinada, Secunderabad

Kakinada: Indian Railways will run festival Janasaharan (07061) special trains during the Sankranti festival. In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season, Indian Railways will start running weekly festive special trains.

The festive special train will operate between the crowded cities often witnessing high number of ticket bookings in this season, namely Kakinada to Secundrabad. According to the schedule given by the Railway Board, the details of all the festive special train services which will be running in the present festive season are as follows:

No 07061 Kakinada Town – Secundrabad one way superfast special train will make a total of 3 trips. Train Janasaharan (07061) Kakinada City – Secundrabad run one-way superfast special train will depart on Friday at 23.35 and will reach Secundrabad at 09.35. This service will run from January 17 to 19.