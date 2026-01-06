‘Janata Varadhi’ a bridge between public and govt: BJP

Puttaparthi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Janata Varadhi’ programme serves as a vital bridge between people and the government, party leaders said during a district-level event held in Puttaparthi on Monday.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of BJP district president GM Shekhar, while party State secretary Sandireddy Srinivasulu and State OBC Morcha general secretary Bandi Anand were the chief guests. Addressing the gathering, the leaders said the Janata Varadhi initiative aims to take governance to the doorstep of people and work as a connecting link between citizens and the administration by addressing public grievances effectively. They called upon BJP leaders and workers to strengthen the party from village level to State level and ensure that public recognises BJP as a party committed to solving people’s problems and promoting welfare.

The speakers paid tributes to BJP State Council member Sunil Vaitla, who passed away recently. On the occasion, the BJP district president announced full-fledged District OBC Committee. Congratulating the newly appointed district OBC president Anil and his team, the leaders urged OBC Morcha to work actively for the upliftment of backward communities and to attract more OBC members into the BJP fold.