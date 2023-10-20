Japanese business delegation explores Sri City

Tirupati: A group of 23 Japanese business representatives, led jointly by Murahashi Yasuyuki, Director General of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Osaka; and Tomita Minoru, Chairman of the International Business Committee at the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), paid a visit to Sri City here on Thursday.

In a meeting with the delegation, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy stated that there is an ecosystem in place that encourages supply chain firms to establish their facilities here, assisting the Japanese OEMs. The conducive business atmosphere coupled with exceptional infrastructure, a skilled workforce and governmental support would undoubtedly leave a strong impression and lead to increased investments in Sri City.

Tomita Minoru expressed satisfaction with the available infrastructure and the advantageous location, stating that they were all impressed by Sri City’s potential. Murahashi Yasuyuki, pleased with the rapid development of Sri City, referred to it as one of the best industrial parks in the country.

Earlier, Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamat and assistant vice president (Business Development) Bodgan George and others were present. The delegation had a glimpse of the industrial zone and visited the plant of Kobelco Construction Private Limited. They had an interactive meeting with the CEOs of all the Sri City based Japanese Enterprises.