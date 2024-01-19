Jayaho BC meeting held in Indukuru Peta Mandal successfully

Kovuru Constituency TDP Incharge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy attended as the Chief Guest in the program organized by Jayaho BC meeting in Kothur of Indukuru Peta Mandal

He said that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party who gave statehood to the BCs, is a symbol of BC self-respect and asserted that Chandrababu Naidu gave great importance to the welfare of BCs

He said BCs were cheated in all ways and lost under YSRCP government and opined BC's party is only Telugudesam party and BCs are also responsible to bring back Telugu Desam government.



