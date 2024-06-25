JC orders control of tomato, onion prices

Eluru: Joint Collector and District Price Control Committee president B Lavanyaveni has asked the officials and representatives of the wholesale traders' association to take immediate steps to control the rising prices of tomatoes and onions.

At the district price control committee meeting held on Monday at the Collectorate, she reviewed with the officials and representatives of the association on the control of vegetable prices in the district. On this occasion, she said that the price of tomatoes has increased to Rs 60 from Rs 34 ten days ago, and the prices of many vegetables are also increasing, including onions. The authorities should take immediate steps to control them.

She asked them to bring tomatoes from Madanapalle at a low price and sell them at Rs 40-50 in the Rythu Bazaars of Eluru, Kaikaluru and Nuzvid in the district. The JC has warned that she will conduct surprise checks and take action if there is any discrepancy in the prices and quality of vegetables.

RDO NSK Khajavali, Agriculture Department JD Habib Bhasha, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan, APMIP Project Director Ravikumar, Marketing AD V Mahendranath, and others participated.